Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target Raised to $4.80

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.20 to $4.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AUTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.69.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

AUTL stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $871.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.69. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

