authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the November 15th total of 92,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.
authID Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AUID opened at $8.99 on Friday. authID has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.
authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,685.77% and a negative return on equity of 779.67%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About authID
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
Further Reading
