authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the November 15th total of 92,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

authID Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUID opened at $8.99 on Friday. authID has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,685.77% and a negative return on equity of 779.67%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About authID

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUID. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in authID by 918.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 939,476 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC bought a new stake in authID during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in authID by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 204,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of authID by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of authID by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Further Reading

