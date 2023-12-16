Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in November

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 415.0 days.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance
AMIVF stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atrium Mortgage Investment
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.