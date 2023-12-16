Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in November

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 415.0 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

AMIVF stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

