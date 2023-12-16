ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,179,600 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 2,229,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,177.6 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

