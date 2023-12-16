Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $93.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASH. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Ashland alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASH

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ashland

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ashland by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland during the first quarter worth $44,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $112.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ashland will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.09%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.