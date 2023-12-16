Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $290.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $222.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.32. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,558,272. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,345,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 90,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

