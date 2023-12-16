ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans $0.24 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 112.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.0%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $945.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.38. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $33.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARR. UBS Group initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,119,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,311,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 703,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,799,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

