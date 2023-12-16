Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 339.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $62.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 614,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 559,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after purchasing an additional 408,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 312,628 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. TheStreet downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

