Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $254,000.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ardelyx Stock Up 1.9 %
ARDX opened at $5.91 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.05.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
