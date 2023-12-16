Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after buying an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $75.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.