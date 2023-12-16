ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ArcBest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.10.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $114.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.97. ArcBest has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ArcBest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ArcBest by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ArcBest by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

