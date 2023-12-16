Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,963.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $88,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NVS stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

