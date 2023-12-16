Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF opened at $32.77 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

