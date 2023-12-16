Appleton Partners Inc. MA Takes $204,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 541.5% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,120,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,551,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,507,000 after purchasing an additional 169,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 456,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.7 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

