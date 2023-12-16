Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 7,826 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGF opened at $14.76 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

