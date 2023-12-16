Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 717 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,770 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,606,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,626,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 690,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 593,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,627 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

