Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 538 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

