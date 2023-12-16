Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 459 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.18 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

