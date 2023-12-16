Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 226 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $172.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.44 and a twelve month high of $173.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.