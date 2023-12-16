Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,529,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VB opened at $210.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $213.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

