Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 109 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

VTI opened at $235.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.28. The company has a market cap of $331.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

