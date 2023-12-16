Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $314.46 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

