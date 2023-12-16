Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

