Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Sempra Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $75.22 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

