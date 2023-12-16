Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 702,496 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,323,000. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,378 shares of company stock worth $2,265,152. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $119.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

