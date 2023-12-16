Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $75.04.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

