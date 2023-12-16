Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,664,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 150,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.14 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $435.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.63 and a 200 day moving average of $405.73. The firm has a market cap of $346.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

