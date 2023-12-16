Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $440,000 Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in RLI were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RLI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of RLI by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RLI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $126.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.13. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

