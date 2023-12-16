Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $372,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 976,377 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $54.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

