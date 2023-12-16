Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $335,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $146,369,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

