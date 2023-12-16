Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $208,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.