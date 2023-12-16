Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $199.62

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $199.62 and last traded at $199.22, with a volume of 8739388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.