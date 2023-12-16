Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 9.5% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 108,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,951,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $5,195,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $115,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

