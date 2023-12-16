Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, December 8th.

APLE stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,785,000 after acquiring an additional 793,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after buying an additional 254,813 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after buying an additional 66,044 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,003,000 after buying an additional 1,170,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

