AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

APPF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. William Blair raised shares of AppFolio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.75.

AppFolio stock opened at $178.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.71 and its 200 day moving average is $181.61. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $100.20 and a 52-week high of $211.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after buying an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 572,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after buying an additional 62,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,348,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

