Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $67.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $93.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,363 shares of company stock worth $2,985,353. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

