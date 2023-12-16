Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE:AR opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Antero Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,832,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

