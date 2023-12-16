Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 497.4 days.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.