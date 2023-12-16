Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 1.6 %

AGPPF opened at $44.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $88.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGPPF shares. Investec raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anglo American Platinum from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

