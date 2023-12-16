Andrew Lewis Sells 8,910 Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.08), for a total value of £28,957.50 ($36,351.37).

CHG opened at GBX 335 ($4.21) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 298.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 291.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98. Chemring Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 253.95 ($3.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 339.72 ($4.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £927.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2,392.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

