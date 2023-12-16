Analyzing Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qualys and Domo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $489.72 million 14.93 $107.99 million $3.70 53.74 Domo $308.64 million 1.13 -$105.55 million ($2.16) -4.46

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 4 5 4 0 2.00 Domo 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Qualys and Domo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Qualys currently has a consensus target price of $136.08, indicating a potential downside of 31.57%. Domo has a consensus target price of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 61.99%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Qualys.

Risk and Volatility

Qualys has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 25.77% 48.17% 19.64% Domo -24.09% N/A -33.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Qualys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Domo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qualys beats Domo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security. Its integrated suite of IT, security, and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify and manage IT assets, collect, and analyze IT security data, discover, and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend, and implement remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT, security, and compliance solutions. The company offers its solutions through its sales teams, as well as through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

