Analyzing Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pulmonx and Profound Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $53.66 million 8.78 -$58.92 million ($1.62) -7.59 Profound Medical $6.68 million 30.46 -$28.67 million ($1.39) -6.85

Profound Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

88.1% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Pulmonx has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pulmonx and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 1 1 5 0 2.57 Profound Medical 0 2 0 1 2.67

Pulmonx currently has a consensus price target of $13.29, indicating a potential upside of 8.01%. Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.43%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -94.47% -43.93% -31.68% Profound Medical -452.72% -63.57% -50.13%

Summary

Profound Medical beats Pulmonx on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, and osteoid osteoma. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

