Analyzing Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kenvue and Global Digital Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $14.95 billion 2.69 $2.09 billion N/A N/A Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$5.76 million N/A N/A

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

11.3% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kenvue and Global Digital Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kenvue currently has a consensus price target of $26.92, indicating a potential upside of 28.30%. Given Kenvue’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -17,385.55%

Summary

Kenvue beats Global Digital Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Global Digital Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Global Digital Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the cyber arms technology and security and technology solutions business. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.