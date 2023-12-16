Analyzing Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) and PPL (NYSE:PPL)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) and PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $27,000.00 256.94 -$2.90 million ($0.35) -3.57 PPL $7.90 billion 2.51 $756.00 million $1.11 24.23

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and PPL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and PPL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A PPL 0 4 2 0 2.33

PPL has a consensus price target of $29.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.93%. Given PPL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -21.74% -17.54% PPL 9.53% 7.82% 2.86%

Summary

PPL beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Gibraltar, Portugal, China, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

