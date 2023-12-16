Analyzing Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) and Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) and Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Confluent and Lightspeed Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Confluent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Confluent -62.06% -50.81% -16.70% Lightspeed Commerce -120.71% -3.55% -3.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Confluent and Lightspeed Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Confluent $732.43 million 10.50 -$452.55 million ($1.54) -16.21 Lightspeed Commerce $730.51 million 3.74 -$1.07 billion ($6.48) -2.77

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Confluent has higher revenue and earnings than Lightspeed Commerce. Confluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightspeed Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

59.3% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Lightspeed Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Confluent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Confluent has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightspeed Commerce has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Confluent and Lightspeed Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Confluent 1 6 19 0 2.69 Lightspeed Commerce 1 10 8 0 2.37

Confluent currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.81%. Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.11%. Given Confluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Confluent is more favorable than Lightspeed Commerce.

Summary

Confluent beats Lightspeed Commerce on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data. It also provides Kafka Connect, an open-source component that works as a centralized data hub for simple data integration between databases, key-value stores, search indexes, and file systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of Apache Kafka without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, the company offers training and professional services. It serves automotive, communication, financial services, gaming, government, insurance, manufacturing, retail and ecommerce, and technology industries. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale (POS), product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, and customer management solutions. The company also offers tailored financial solutions, such as Lightspeed Retail, Lightspeed eCommerce, Lightspeed Restaurant, and Lightspeed B2B solutions. In addition, it sells hardware, including tablets, customer facing displays, receipt printers, networking hardware, cash drawers, payment terminals, servers, stands, bar-code scanners, and an assortment of accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as Lightspeed POS Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in August 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.