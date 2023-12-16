Analyzing Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) & JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY)

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom and Cameco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cameco 0 0 2 1 3.33

Cameco has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential downside of 21.41%. Given Cameco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cameco is more favorable than JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

66.6% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom and Cameco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cameco $1.44 billion 13.58 $68.75 million $0.44 102.18

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom.

Profitability

This table compares JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom and Cameco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom N/A N/A N/A Cameco 11.76% 4.73% 3.26%

Summary

Cameco beats JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products in the Republic of Kazakhstan, China, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, France, and internationally. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products; provides communication and security services; and produces semiconductor materials. In addition, the company offers research, project, development, and engineering consulting services; drilling services; and procurement and transportation services, as well as monitors radiation level and environment conditions. Further, it is involved in the investment and administration of financial services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Nur-Sultan, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and assemblies, and zirconium-based reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company offers nuclear fuel processing services. It sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

