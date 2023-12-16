Analysts Set Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT at $30.00

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

TRMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 251,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Trustmark by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $194.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

