Analysts Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price at $45.14

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,323.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $970,000.

Shares of TRUP opened at $31.92 on Friday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $69.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.21. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

