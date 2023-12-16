Analysts Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Target Price at $16.88

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Manitowoc

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Manitowoc Trading Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Manitowoc by 4.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $566.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.18 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.