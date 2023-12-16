Analysts Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Target Price at $16.88

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.88.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Manitowoc
Institutional Trading of Manitowoc
Manitowoc Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $566.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.18 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Manitowoc
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? What You Need to Know
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.