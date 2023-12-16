Analysts Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) PT at $340.14

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $353.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.21 and a 200-day moving average of $311.02. The company has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

